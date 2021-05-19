Elder Law: Planning is key for caregivers
According to the 2020 National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP's report, "Caregiving in the U.S.," published every five years, more than 53 million Americans or 21% of the adult population provide unpaid care to family members or other loved ones. This increase of almost 10 million people since 2015 is no surprise given the aging population. Of all caregivers, almost 90% care for a family member, half care for a parent, almost a quarter take care of two or more people, and almost one in five caregivers is over age 65.