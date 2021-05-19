newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Elder Law: Planning is key for caregivers

By Theresa A. Clarke
SFGate
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the 2020 National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP’s report, “Caregiving in the U.S.,” published every five years, more than 53 million Americans or 21% of the adult population provide unpaid care to family members or other loved ones. This increase of almost 10 million people since 2015 is no surprise given the aging population. Of all caregivers, almost 90% care for a family member, half care for a parent, almost a quarter take care of two or more people, and almost one in five caregivers is over age 65.

www.sfgate.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Family Caregivers#Estate Planning#Elder Care#Nursing Care#Health Care Law#Family Counseling#Family Planning#Health Care Services#Americans#Transportation#Board Certified#Elder Law Attorneys#Unpaid Care#Legal Counseling Services#Home Health Assistance#Family Members#Responsibilities#Legal Advice#Assisted Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
AARP
Related
JobsDaily Triplicate

Direct Support Professional / Caregiver

Would you like to make a difference every day in someone’s life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic and behavioral plans, DSPs provide assistance and strategies to the individuals we serve to live as independently as possible. Transportation and support out in...
Longboat Key, FLLongboat Observer

Kiwanis Club hears from elder law attorney

A failure to plan is a plan to fail, and members of the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key learned what they can do to plan for the things in life no one wants to think about. Elder law attorney Jeanne Bennett spoke at the club’s May 6 meeting about planning for incapacitation and end-of-life care.
Lawlegalnews.com

Legal Resources for seniors key benefit to Elder Law Month

More than a year into the global COVID-19 pandemic, the virus continues to generate urgency for elder law planning for those most at risk. With hope on the horizon but still with a long way to go, staying informed and being prepared is of the utmost importance. May is National...
Family RelationshipsConsumer Reports.org

Coping Strategies for Family Caregivers

Being a family caregiver—often a spouse or adult child who steps forward to care for another adult who is frail or ill—can be trying even in ordinary times. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, caregivers have lost access to many essential resources, such as adult day care, in-home help, and informal assistance from friends or neighbors.
Advocacytaunton-ma.gov

Family Caregiver Support Program

Are you caring for an older family member? Are you a grandparent (55+) caring for a grandchild? Or a relative (55+) caring for an individual with a disability? The Family Caregiver Support Program may be able to help you. Find out more by calling 1 (800) 243-4636 and asking to speak with a Caregiver Specialist.
Family RelationshipsMaui News

Free webinar for family, caregivers

A free webinar at 9 a.m. Friday will provide information on what family caregivers and their family members who have been vaccinated can and can’t do safely. “I’m Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Now What? Are We Back to Normal?” is the first in a series of “House Calls” webinars to help caregivers take better care of their family members at home and in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities.
Times Gazette

AAA7 offers caregiver support group

During this time when families have found themselves more isolated, it is important to reach out to others to find help and support. Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), a Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for the 10 core counties the agency serves which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
yournewsnet.com

How To Be A Good Caregiver

With about one in five adults providing unpaid care to a loved one, caregiving has become increasingly important. While caregiving can be rewarding, it's far from easy. Martie Salt joins us with some tips for any type of caregiver.
HealthL'Observateur

Help for mother with long-term care

You have written about other options for long term care in the past and have discussed life insurance with living benefits. This confuses me because I thought all life insurance plans were the same. I was only aware of term and whole life. How does this new type of life...
LawPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Know the Law – Family-Provided Attendant care

Last summer, changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law went into effect, allowing consumers to choose varying levels of medical coverage on their insurance policy. This July, the third phase of major changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law will be going into effect.
Bristol, CTNew Britain Herald

SENIOR SIGNALS: Estate Planning and Elder Law attorneys are different

Elder law is a specialty area of legal practice that involves understanding and meeting the unique needs of elder clients and their families. The main difference between Estate Planning and Elder Law attorneys is that Elder Law attorneys focus on planning for a wide variety of “later in life” or “end of life” needs, whereas Estate Planning attorneys focus on planning for after death.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Surrounded by caregivers

“No amount of fine feeling can take the place of faithful doing.” — (William Barclay) Each day is a period in which we all receive the care of another, or hopefully, share care for another. The following thoughts are directed to myself, you, and especially that broad audience that receives...
Healthupscalelivingmag.com

Understanding the Responsibilities of a Caregiver

As our loved one’s age, even the simplest of daily tasks can become a challenge. In these years of their life, extra assistance can really help them to live comfortably. While some elderly people are taken care of by family members such as their children or siblings, others are assisted by professional caregivers. These wonderful people are trained to care for the health and well-being of another person who needs assistance on a daily basis. They can help with your aging loved ones or with a family member who suffers from an injury, mobility or memory issues, or any chronic conditions that make everyday chores and living difficult. Depending on your loved one’s condition, caregivers can provide different levels of support, varying from part-time assistance to in-home care.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

DOH misses deadline to develop regulations for essential caregiver law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Department of Health was supposed to issue guidance to nursing homes and long-term care facilities on Thursday detailing how to implement a new law that gives family members greater access to their loved ones but the deadline came and went and facilities, advocates and families are still waiting.
Health ServicesMilton Daily Standard

How you thank nurses and hospital workers this week

As I visit our hospital campuses and speak with our health care workers, I’m so proud — and frankly, a little astounded — to see how dedicated Geisinger employees are to caring for their neighbors. These are the people still battling the COVID-19 pandemic while also providing the chronic and preventive care we need and being here for our neighbors when emergencies happen. They continue to step up to the front lines every day without fail. You can see the determination in their eyes as they help us get closer to a sense of normalcy.
LawLaw.com

The Way Back: How Law Firms Are Planning for Post-COVID Office Life

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 forced law firms to quickly move out of their offices, and firms have taken a broad spectrum of approaches when it comes to getting people back at their desks. Some rolled personnel back in over the summer in 2020, while others remain entirely remote, or as close to it as possible. With the vaccine rollout in full swing, still more are planning their next steps for a safe return, and permanent changes to their offices based on lessons learned in the past year.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

PARRIS Law Firm Files Elder Abuse, Wrongful Death Claim Against Rose Place Memory Care On Behalf Of Grieving Family

STOCKTON, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm has filed a lawsuit alleging that a San Joaquin County assisted living facility, Rose Place Memory Care, ignored and neglected resident Evelyn Alyne Scott, the mother of San Bruno City Manager Jovan Grogan. The neglect was so severe that the once vibrant mother was restricted to her bed, developed wholly preventable stage IV bedsore, and eventually passed away due to the neglect.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

National Nurses Week: Taking Care of the Frontline Caregivers

Part 2 of a 5-part series commemorating nurse executives who have led through the pandemic. HealthLeaders is celebratingNational Nurses Week, May 6-12, by highlighting nurse leaders each day throughout the week who were among healthcare workers nominated by a colleague for HealthLeaders' "Leading Through the Pandemic" sweepstakes. Each nomination included...
Health Servicestownline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Types of home care services

Home health aides are professionals who can help with self-care, housework, cooking and more. They might also perform some basic medical tasks. Home health aides sometimes have medical training, so they might be certified nursing assistants (CNAs) or licensed practical nurses (LPNs). However, there aren’t any specific standards requiring a home health aide to have particular training or certification. If you’re looking for someone to help with any medical-related tasks, ask about certifications when choosing your provider. Medicare or Medicaid might pay for help from a home health aide.
SocietyMySanAntonio

How you can help kids in foster care

(BPT) - Did you know there are almost 437,000 children and youth in foster care? According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, 45% of foster children are living in non-relative foster family homes, and they may spend an average of 20 months in foster care. The average age of children entering foster care is eight years old, which is a crucial time for a child’s overall development.