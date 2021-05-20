newsbreak-logo
Beauty & Fashion

Haribo & PUMA Line Up A Sweet Two Pack Collaboration

nicekicks.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHaribo and PUMA have a sweet collection releasing later this month. The collaboration between the popular candies and sportswear giant pays homage to Haribo’s two popular treats. First up is the PUMA CA Pro, which offers an all-white build. Hints of red and gold are added to the pair highlighting...

