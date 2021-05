There’s huge news from Apple today: At the company’s Spring Loaded event (virtual this year), it announced amazing new tech, like the Apple Card, the Apple AirTag, the Apple TV 4K, and the new iPad Pro. With the last announcement comes huge discounts on older iPads, as found in these iPad deals. For example, right now at Amazon, you can get an 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for only $800. That’s a massive drop — $99 off — from its original price of $899. We never see Apple products, never mind iPads, discounted by this much, so don’t miss your chance to take advantage.