With warmer weather over the last few weeks, many have been taking the opportunity to get outside and put their green thumbs to work. Washington County Master Gardener Sheila Gerot offers tips to those interested in harvesting a garden this year. She says that in early May you can plant more cold hearty vegetables like lettuce, beets, radishes and cabbage. If you plant produce like peas or tomatoes in hopes of an early summer crop, Gerot notes that Iowa is not considered to be frost free annually until May 15th so you may want to cover or protect those plants in some way from cold temperatures. When it comes to early harvests, she suggests those with asparagus and rhubarb to check their plants now and keep an eye on their garden in the short term because those might be ready to pick now or will be soon.