It was another big night for the Kentucky Football program in the recent NFL Draft. Six players were taken including the second first-round pick for Mark Stoops in three years. That set a record for the most players chosen in the modern draft and most overall since 1979. Of course, then the draft was twelve rounds long. As the caliber of players heading to Lexington improves so does their draft chances. We are a year away from next year’s festivities but it looks like another big one for the program. Let’s take a look at who could hear their name as we check out the 2022 Kentucky NFL Draft Prospects.