For those of you that read our coverage enough to be rubbing your eyes to ensure that I, Joe “Zimmer is to blame for everything including Global Warming” Johnson, am saying that the Minnesota Vikings are simply an offensive guard away from being an actual contender in the NFC, you’re reading this right. Ironically, that’s why I’ve been so frustrated lo these last few painful seasons. The Vikings have been so obviously and frustratingly close to being an actual contender that each time they spend an off-season not pouring every (or next to any) ounce of effort into solidifying their Achille’s heel, it gets more frustrating.