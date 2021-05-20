Opinion | The ‘Unshakable’ Bonds of Friendship With Israel Are Shaking

Hamas terrorists lobbing more than 1,000 rockets at Israel—meant to kill civilians in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and Ashkelon and Ben Gurion Airport—is not the same as Israel trying to defend herself by targeting the launch sites. Andrew Yang gets that, which is why he was correct to tweet: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” Yet there was no Iron Dome to knock down the rhetorical rockets fired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others calling Yang “utterly shameful” for failing to condemn “a strike killing 9 children.” Of course, Yang grieves for innocents in Gaza, as do we, and he clarified to say: “I mourn for every Palestinian life taken before its time as I do for every Israeli.” The Israel Defense Forces are as precise as possible in aiming at military targets, but even the world’s best air force misses sometimes, especially when Hamas infamously and insidiously hides weapons and combatants among civilians. Dead children are the last thing Israel wants; as the Yang blowback showed, the more bloodshed, the worse it is for Israel and the better it is for Hamas, which celebrates martyrs lost in their unholy cause to purge the Mideast of Jews. Hamas wants Arab-Jewish mob violence within Israel.