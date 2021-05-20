newsbreak-logo
Opinion | The ‘Unshakable’ Bonds of Friendship With Israel Are Shaking

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you oppose war crimes only by your enemies, it’s not clear that you actually oppose war crimes. That’s a thought worth wrestling with as many experts suggest that both Hamas and Israel are engaging in crimes of war in the current Gaza conflict. For the same reason that we deplore Hamas’s shelling of Israel, shouldn’t we also demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel accept a cease-fire and stop bombings that kill far greater numbers of innocents?

Middle EastBangor Daily News

Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas both benefit from the perpetual war

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gwynne Dyer’s new book is “Growing Pains: The Future of Democracy (and Work).”. “Objective allies” generally don’t even talk to each other. They don’t...
Middle EastMiami Herald

What will finally break the cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas? | Opinion

How will this round of bloodshed between Israel and Hamas end?. In 2006, at the heat of the Second Lebanon War, I briefly met Anthony Cordesman, one of the most respected military strategists in the world. Visiting Israel on behalf of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), he told me how unimpressed he had been with the performance of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in that war. I told him that it was too early to make a judgment. We agreed to disagree.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Another strange 'victory' for Hamas

According to its exiled political leader, Hamas' war strategy — if that's the proper term for raining hundreds of randomly fired rockets on Israel — is working. In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Ismail Haniya called the barrage a "victory" and "an honor for our people." This rhetoric is...
Middle EastTelegraph

Could the rising Gaza death toll spell the end of Israel's new friendship with Gulf states?

It is imperative during a war to consider how to avoid immediate escalation of conflict, while also figuring out how to resolve the conflict for good. These ingredients are missing from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and most significantly from the confrontation between the Jewish state and Hamas in Gaza. In the past we have witnessed the tragic ritual of tensions building up on the Gazan border, leading to the exchange of fire, and ending in almost full-blown war.
Middle EastFrankfort Times

The Latest: Israel to keep striking 'terror targets' in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to strike terror targets” in the Gaza Strip after a week of fighting with Palestinian militants. In an address after meeting with top defense officials, Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will “continue to operate as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”
Middle EastArab American News

More then 200 Palestinians now killed in Gaza, Blinken says he has not seen proof Hamas was in destroyed media tower

PALESTINE – As Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with at least 220 Palestinians killed, including 59 children, and over 1,300 wounded by Monday tallies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had personally not seen evidence for Israel’s claim that Hamas was present at a building used by international media it destroyed on Saturday.
Middle EastSeacoast Online

Letter: Regarding Azzi's 'Night of power, days of rage in Jerusalem'

In today’s Herald, we are again subjected to a rant against Israel by your constant apologist for the worst aspects of Islam, Robert Azzi. His latest complaint takes place while war is being waged between Hamas and Israel. While Azzi decries injustices to Arab residents of Jerusalem, some of which are real, he ignores the barrage of thousands of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at any parts of Israel within range, directed at Israeli civilians, whether Jewish or Arab. Azzi is outraged, says that “there is no choice” for Arabs but to die for the sake of their “DIGNITY.”
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

What Stands Behind the New Palestinian War Against Israel? | Opinion

For the past two days, on an hourly basis, the attacks on Israel from Hamas-controlled Gaza and the attacks on Israeli Jews by Israeli Arabs grow worse. What on Sunday was a story limited to Arab violence against Jews and Israeli police in three main focal points in Jerusalem, as well as a few dozen rocket launches against southern Israel from Hamas-controlled Gaza, had by Tuesday night been transformed into a full-on war.
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

These Attacks on Jerusalem are Different | Opinion

The news from Jerusalem is depressingly familiar. An emotionally charged landlord-tenant dispute headed for Israel's Supreme Court has become a cause célèbre. The "international community" has decided to chime in. Anti-Israel activists and NGOs outrageously accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing. Arab radicals use it as an excuse to terrorize civilians. Hamas terrorists launch missiles into residential neighborhoods—this time barraging Jerusalem itself.
Broward County, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

No, Israel is not an apartheid state | Opinion

Donna Nevel’s opinion piece “Supporting Israel Now Means Demanding Change” amounts to nothing more than pouring old wine in a new bottle. To claim that Israel is an apartheid state, as Nevel does, is disingenuous and, more importantly, it is incorrect. Nevel relies on reports from Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem to support her assertions. These organizations have a long record of blaming Israel for all of its difficult relations with its Palestinian neighbors while at the same time demonstrating a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” approach to Palestinian misdeeds.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength. The latter may...
PoliticsArkansas Online

NYC stands with Israel

Hamas terrorists lobbing more than 1,000 rockets at Israel—meant to kill civilians in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and Ashkelon and Ben Gurion Airport—is not the same as Israel trying to defend herself by targeting the launch sites. Andrew Yang gets that, which is why he was correct to tweet: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” Yet there was no Iron Dome to knock down the rhetorical rockets fired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others calling Yang “utterly shameful” for failing to condemn “a strike killing 9 children.” Of course, Yang grieves for innocents in Gaza, as do we, and he clarified to say: “I mourn for every Palestinian life taken before its time as I do for every Israeli.” The Israel Defense Forces are as precise as possible in aiming at military targets, but even the world’s best air force misses sometimes, especially when Hamas infamously and insidiously hides weapons and combatants among civilians. Dead children are the last thing Israel wants; as the Yang blowback showed, the more bloodshed, the worse it is for Israel and the better it is for Hamas, which celebrates martyrs lost in their unholy cause to purge the Mideast of Jews. Hamas wants Arab-Jewish mob violence within Israel.
Middle EastThe Guardian

Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Why does the hard left glorify the Palestinians?

In a world in which massive violations of human rights have, tragically, become the norm, why has the hard left focused on one of the least compelling of those causes — namely, the Palestinians? Where is the concern for the Kurds, the Chechens, the Uyghurs, the Tibetans? There are no campus demonstrations on their behalf, no expressions of concern by “the Squad” in Congress, no United Nations resolutions, no recurring op-eds in The New York Times, and no claims that the nations that oppress these groups have no right to exist.