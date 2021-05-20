South China Sea tensions explode as US sends destroyer through Strait – Beijing backlash

There’s rising concern about the prospect of a major military crisis erupting across the Taiwan Strait as a result of China’s intention to force Taiwan to unify with the mainland. President Xi Jinping suggested in early 2019 that China must be and will be reunified, and noted, "It is a historical conclusion drawn over the 70 years of the development of cross-Strait relations, and a must for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era." He went on to say, "We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means."