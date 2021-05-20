newsbreak-logo
Military

South China Sea tensions explode as US sends destroyer through Strait – Beijing backlash

miamiheatnation.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time. This prompted further...

miamiheatnation.com
ChinaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Why China-Taiwan Relations Are So Tense

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949, but Beijing views the island as part of its territory. Beijing has vowed to eventually “unify” Taiwan with the mainland, using force if necessary. Tensions are rising. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose party platform favors independence, has rebuked Beijing’s efforts to...
Chinawhbl.com

China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers that expressed support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and cast Beijing as a bully, saying it was a gross interference in China’s internal affairs. The G7 as a group should take concrete actions to boost the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US general warns China aiming to establish Atlantic naval base in Africa

The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility. If realized, that prospect would enable China to base warships in its expanding Navy in the Atlantic as well as Pacific oceans.
ChinaInternational Business Times

South China Sea Tensions: Philippines Ups The Ante, Tells Fishermen To Ignore China Ban

China's fishing moratorium from May 1 to Aug. 16 covers areas of South China Sea. Philippine foreign secretary had hit out at China with an expletive-laced tweet. President Duterte continued to appease Beijing by belittling Hague ruling. After years of putting up with Chinese belligerence, the Philippines has finally snapped...
Worldhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Diplomatic Profanities and the South China Sea

Tensions in the South China Sea have spilled over to the world of diplomacy in an unusual way this week. It’s a situation that involves China, the Philippines, social media and some explosive language. Chinese ships in the South China Sea continue to spark concerns from surrounding countries and their...
Foreign Policywcregisteronline.com

Beijing loses US-China conference to Singapore

Michael Bloomberg, Henry Kissinger and Hank Paulson have picked Singapore over Beijing for their next annual conference on US-China relations, citing the government’s record on press freedom in part for the decision. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and owner of the eponymous financial information group, told the Financial Times...
Worldnewsdakota.com

China Trade with U.S., Australia, Growing Despite Tensions

(NAFB) – Chinese exports hit higher numbers in April than anticipated as global demand for the country’s goods remained high despite other countries’ dealing with coronavirus recovery. A CNBC report says Chinese exports to the U.S. rose 31 percent in April, compared to a year ago, to $43.05 billion, while...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end lower on Sino-West tensions

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday on Sino-West tensions and as healthcare firms declined following investors’ return after the Labour Day break. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2% to 3,441.28 points. ** The tech-heavy start-up board...
ChinaPublic Radio International PRI

China roils South China Sea with high-tech aircraft carrier

China’s high-tech aircraft carrier, the Shandong, is 1,000-feet long, weighs 70,000 tons and is extremely powerful. In one of its biggest missions so far, the carrier has been conducting war games this week in the South China Sea — a disputed zone claimed by China, as well as five other countries. The World’s Patrick Winn says that has drawn furious reactions from some officials in the region.
ChinaBirmingham Star

Philippines FM apologises for using expletive against China

Manila [Philippines], May 4 (ANI): After issuing an expletive-laden warning to China, Philippines Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin has apologised for telling Beijing to 'get the fk out' of the disputed waters in the South China Sea, said presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday. "China, my friend, how politely can I...
Militaryfilamstar.com

PH Defense dept. defies China’s warning to stop WPS maritime exercises

China asked the Philippines to stop an ongoing maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard in West Philippine Sea but the Department of National Defense (DND) fired back and said China has no business telling the Philippines what it can or cannot do within its waters. “The arbitral award has...
Economymarketpulse.com

China tensions weigh on Aussie

The Australian dollar is slightly higher in Thursday trade. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7756, up 0.12% on the day. On the fundamental front, the RBA releases its quarterly policy statement on Friday (1:00 GMT). Relations between China and Australia continue to spiral downwards. China has...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US-China information war likely to intensify

Beijing [China], May 4 (ANI): With the US military's decision to set up a task force aimed at curbing China's influence and information operations, military and security analysts say that an information war over the Indo-Pacific region is expected to intensify. The creation of the task force in the Indo-Pacific...
Politicsmaritime-executive.com

Analysis: When Could China Be Ready for a Cross-Strait Invasion?

There’s rising concern about the prospect of a major military crisis erupting across the Taiwan Strait as a result of China’s intention to force Taiwan to unify with the mainland. President Xi Jinping suggested in early 2019 that China must be and will be reunified, and noted, "It is a historical conclusion drawn over the 70 years of the development of cross-Strait relations, and a must for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era." He went on to say, "We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means."
Militarydefensenews.com

How COVID-19 has impacted South China Sea defense spending and procurement

The next Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, will take place June 4-5. The event will bring together leading policymakers as well as thought leaders drawn from across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe and beyond to engage in vital defense diplomacy. In preparation for this event, Defense News brings you this analysis by IISS on the state of defense spending and industry in Asia. For more information or to join in the discussion, visit the IISS website.
Militarydefense.gov

Stratcom Leader Describes Growing Threat From Nuclear-Armed China and Russia

The United States and its allies face an increasing set of threats from potential adversaries such as China, Russia and North Korea. U.S. Strategic Command's mission is to deter these threats through the deployment of a set of strategic capabilities, including nuclear armed submarines, bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles. Navy...
Politicscimsec.org

Envisioning a Dystopian Future in the South China Sea

The setting is the South China Sea (SCS) in 2035. On the Chinese island of Mischief Reef, Senior Captain Chen, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Spratly Islands Commander, considers a Philippines Navy request to conduct a quarterly search and rescue drill in the vicinity of the Chinese island of Scarborough Shoal. At the Philippines Navy HQ in Manila, Captain Arroyo goes over the details of the naval drill and approves its execution pending authorization from the PLAN. Near the Chinese island of San Cay in the middle of the SCS, a lone Vietnamese fishing boat evades a China’s Coast Guard (CCG) patrol craft. The fishing boat captain knows full well the penalties for illegal fishing in Chinese waters – arrest, confiscation, fine, and imprisonment. At the Petronas Corporate HQ in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian vice president negotiates a proposed joint development project in the vicinity of the Chinese islands of Natuna with a Chinese counterpart from China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation. Inside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat Building in Jakarta, the staff reworks next month’s meeting agenda based on guidance from Beijing.
EconomyShareCast

Tesla halts purchase of Shanghai land over US-China tensions

US electric car maker Tesla halted plans to buy land in Shanghai to expand its plant and turn it into a global export hub due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. In March, the US carmaker refrained from bidding for a plot of land near its existing site as it was no longer interested in boosting its Chinese production capacity.