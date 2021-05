AMORY – The Amory Panthers pulled off the comeback of the season in their first game of the second round of the playoffs at Water Valley. Amory trailed 7-2 going into the sixth inning but scored four in each of the final two innings to pull off a 10-7 comeback. The Panthers rode that momentum to a dominating 13-3 win in the second game to complete the sweep and set up a third-round matchup with division rival Nettleton.