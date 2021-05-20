newsbreak-logo
Family, friends, officers across the country join to honor fallen Stockton police officer

Appeal-Democrat
 6 hours ago

Police officers lined the path of entry for Officer Jimmy Inn's casket. About 150 officers stood between the outdoors entryway and inner lobby. Inn and his family left the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and arrived to the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Mounted officers lined the entryway right before the motorcade arrived.

Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Car show memorial held for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community on Sunday honored the life of fallen police Officer Jimmy Inn with a fundraiser for his family. Inn was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic violence situation. Car clubs from across the area held the fundraiser. Organizers...
Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Stockton, CAPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday. A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

14-year-old dies after crashing stolen car, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 14-year-old is dead after crashing a stolen car during a police chase on Saturday, Stockton Police Department said. Officers said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near El Dorado and Fremont Streets at around 12:41 a.m. The driver then led officers on about a 2-minute chase before crashing into a tree at El Dorado and E. Stadium Streets.
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is dead, and two are in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police officers found three people near the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Road. Officers found a man dead but did not say how old he was.
Stockton, CAabc10.com

Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015. Lance...