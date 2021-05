To be honest, we have no idea what Kate’s promoting here, but we thank her for doing the work. This looks surprisingly great. Maybe we shouldn’t say “surprisingly,” since we wouldn’t claim she has some sort of disastrous style history. But we are a little bit intrigued by her choice here because it feels … we don’t know… a little more challenging or interesting than the usual celebrity style fare. If nothing else, a navy, brown and yellow ensemble is not the norm for celebrity promo work as we head into summer. This time of year normally sees ladystars in cute little floral frocks or a breezy sort of SoCal Chic. This looks like she’s heading off to some socialite-heavy benefit.