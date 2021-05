When warning Americans that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is "life or death" fails, there's only one next logical step: bribe them with beer. That's the thinking of New Jersey, anyway, where Gov. Phil Murphy (D) this week announced a new program to incentivize state residents to get their shots by offering them a brew on the house. "The focus of the drive is to get as many new vaccinations as possible," a spokesperson for the governor told ABC News. And as the pace of vaccinations continues to decline, more and more states are considering similar carrots in order to get their populations over that all-important hump of 70 to 80 percent to reach herd immunity.