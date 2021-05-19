Hot bass action at Triple D Ranch
James Byrd cast a lure towards the shoreline, and it settled slowly to the bottom, but it didn’t get far as a bass struck hard and started running towards deeper water. Wham! Byrd drove the steel hook deep into the jaws of the hungry bass, and the fight was on. After a short battle, Byrd caught and released the first bass of his day. As we continued fishing the submerged grass field, the bass fed on small fry and worked the shallows looking for anything to satisfy their hunger.www.meridianstar.com