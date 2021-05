The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up their season series with the Chicago Blackhawks tonight in the final regular-season home game at PNC Arena. The Canes didn’t get any help last night from the Dallas Stars, who fell 6-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. A loss by the Bolts would have given the Hurricanes a chance to clinch the division in tonight’s game, but now the best they can do is drop their magic number to one.