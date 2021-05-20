newsbreak-logo
Report: Houston Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans added to their quarterback room once again. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans signed former Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel. Earlier this month, the Denver Broncos released the quarterback, sending him to free agency to look for a new home. The former Florida and Louisiana Tech standout spent last season with the Broncos after signing a two-year, $5 million deal with the franchise last spring. But he was released just one season into that contract.

