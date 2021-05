On the ice last night, the Avalanche and Golden Knights put on one of the better games of the season as it actually had something riding on it. The Avs came from a goal down to win 2-1, and put themselves in position to usurp the Knights for the Presidents’ Trophy and home ice all the way through the playoffs if they can win their last two games. It would also put Vegas in the slightly uncomfortable position of hoping that Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t freak off in a short series,