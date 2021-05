Jeff Driskel was just cut by the Broncos a few days ago, and it didn’t take long for the backup veteran quarterback to generate some interest. The Cowboys flew in Driskel Thursday night for a Friday visit, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. On Thursday night, Gehlken had noted there was “a good chance Driskel signs” which would make him the “favorite to serve as Dak Prescott’s primary backup in 2021.” However, sources told longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. on Friday afternoon that there wouldn’t be a deal at this time.