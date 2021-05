Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson live stream is sure to be a fun match between two top ten women’s strawweight fighters, and MMA fans are excited to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 26 online tonight. Rodriguez and Waterson are both coming off of bounce-back victories, and this match will swing one of them forward in a division that is reshuffling. The other fighter may find herself stuck in the role of gatekeeper or falling down and out of contention. Will that be the battling Brazilian or the Karate Hottie?