UFC

Clay Guida, Mark O. Madsen Agree to Bout at UFC Event on Aug. 21

By Recent News on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA lightweight clash pitting Clay Guida against Mark O. Madsen is in the works for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Aug. 21. Danish outlet ViaRitzau was first to report the booking, and MMAFighting.com later confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the bout. The UFC Fight Night card is expected to be headlined by a middleweight duel between Paulo Costa and Jared Cannonier but does not have an official location.

UFCchatsports.com

Ian Heinisch vs. Nassourdine Imavov targeted for July 24 UFC event

Ian Heinisch and Nassourdine Imavov will both look to get back on track this summer. Heinisch and Imamov are set to clash in a middleweight contest at a UFC Fight Night event July 24, according to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. Heinisch (14-4) has lost three of his past four fights,...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC books Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert for Aug. 28

Makhmud Muradov hasn’t lost in four-and-a-half years. Can he keep that going against Gerald Meerschaert?. Muradov announced Saturday on Instagram that his next middleweight bout will be against Meerschaert on Aug. 28 at UFC Fight Night. MMA Junkie subsequently confirmed the booking with a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked to remain anonymous since the UFC has yet to officially make an announcement.
UFCchatsports.com

Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson Likely for UFC Main Event on Aug. 14

A middleweight clash of contenders pitting Darren Till against Derek Brunson has nearly been finalized for the main event of an Ultimate Fighting Championship offering on Aug. 14. ESPN initially brought word of the matchup. The booking is contingent upon Till recovering from a broken collarbone which forced him out...
UFCchatsports.com

Michelle Waterson believes short-notice UFC Vegas 26 main event spot shows the UFC’s ‘faith’ in her

There’s no way to know for sure what the UFC would have done this weekend if Michelle Waterson wasn’t available. Saturday’s card, which was without an official headliner as recently as early Monday, features a number of notable UFC veterans including longtime fan favorite Donald Cerrone, welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Geoff Neal, and the always game Angela Hill. But officials appeared intent to place have Waterson be one half of the main event and it was unclear if they had a Plan B.
UFCchatsports.com

Manon Fiorot vs. Maryna Moroz announced for June 5 UFC event

Manon Fiorot is getting a veteran test for her second UFC fight. The top flyweight prospect meets Maryna Moroz (10-3) on June 5 at a UFC event with a location still to be determined, the promotion announced Monday. The matchup was first reported by La Sueur. Since losing her pro...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 26 is down to nine fights after losing slated main card bout

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event is down to a total of nine fights, this after a slated main card bout between Angela Hill and Amanda Ribas was called off. According to a report from MMAFighting’s Damon Martin, the scheduled women’s strawweight contest was scrapped after Ribas and a member of her team tested positive for Covid.
UFCchatsports.com

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval in the works for UFC event on Aug. 21

A flyweight fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval is currently in the works for the upcoming UFC event on Aug. 21. Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place for the fight. MMA Junkie initially reported the news. With a 5-2 record...
Arlington, TXBloody Elbow

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders main event start time, live stream, bout order

The WBC, WBA, and WBO super-middleweight titles are all on the line when Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) takes on Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) in a unification matchup. Canelo has the WBC and WBA belts, whereas Saunders has the WBO belt. More than 70,000 fans are expected to attend this event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the largest sports event in the United States during this COVID-19 pandemic, which we should remind everyone is still actually going on.
UFCMMAmania.com

Report: UFC Vegas 26 main card bout scrapped hours before start time

UFC Vegas 26 will proceed with one less bout later tonight (Sat., May 8, 2021) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a women’s strawweight clash between veteran Angela Hill and rising contender Amanda Ribas has been removed from the card. Watch UFC Vegas 26...
UFCSportsBook Review

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Main Event Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a jam-packed schedule and this Saturday we are getting what should be a very entertaining UFC lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Here’s a complete preview, including updated betting odds and sports betting online picks. Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler. Saturday, May...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nevada approves three June UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas

The UFC can hold three events in June in Las Vegas after being approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. At Wednesday’s NAC monthly meeting, the UFC’s requests to hold Fight Night events on June 5, June 19 and June 26 at the UFC Apex all were given the green light. These were three of the UFC events that were pending a location for the month of June. The only other UFC event not planned for Las Vegas is UFC 262, which is set to host a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
UFCchatsports.com

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker Targeted for UFC Event on Sept. 25

A matchup of Brazilian light heavyweights has been targeted for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Sept. 25. Former 205-pound title challenger Thiago Santos is expected to lock horns with Johnny Walker on the card, which hasn’t been official announced by the promotion. While verbal agreements are in place for the fight, contracts have not been signed. Combate was first to report the booking. The event doesn’t have an official location or headliner at this time.
UFCGwinnett Daily Post

Marina Rodriguez outpoints Michelle Waterson in UFC flyweight bout

Brazil's Marina Rodriguez emerged with a unanimous-decision victory over the United States' Michelle Waterson in a flyweight fight that served as the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday in Las Vegas. Rodriguez (14-1-2) piled up big advantages in total strikes, 144-100, and significant strikes, 125-88. The final...
UFCMMA Fighting

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard on tap for UFC event on Aug. 21

A lightweight matchup is set to take place in the octagon this summer. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard is set for the UFC’s event on Aug. 21 at a location and venue yet to be announced.