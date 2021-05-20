Clay Guida, Mark O. Madsen Agree to Bout at UFC Event on Aug. 21
A lightweight clash pitting Clay Guida against Mark O. Madsen is in the works for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Aug. 21. Danish outlet ViaRitzau was first to report the booking, and MMAFighting.com later confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the bout. The UFC Fight Night card is expected to be headlined by a middleweight duel between Paulo Costa and Jared Cannonier but does not have an official location.