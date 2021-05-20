Let’s Scare Bryan to Death: James Bond III’s DEF BY TEMPTATION with Zena Dixon

Longtime Saw fans were both surprised and excited when they learned that not only would Chris Rock star in the upcoming sequel Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but also that it was based on his own idea and that he would serve as an executive producer, though this might not be the only Saw project Rock is working on, as he confirmed that he would be interested in continuing that partnership and that there have been talks with Lionsgate about future collaborations. Rock did note, however, that much of the future is dependent upon how fans connect with this new film, the first entry in the series since 2017's Jigsaw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.