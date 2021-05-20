Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini – ONE: Empower Preview

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleONE Championship will close out the month of May with an all-women card entitled ONE: Empower on Friday, May 28. A central piece of the event will be the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. Eight women from around the world will compete in the single-elimination tournament. However, there will be another monster clash that fans will want to keep their eyes on as ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan takes on Michelle Nicolini in the main event.

