Bellator 261 Update: Daniel Weichel to Meet Keoni Diggs on June 25
Former featherweight title challenger Daniel Weichel will square off against Keoni Diggs at Bellator 261. Promotion officials confirmed the pairing on Wednesday following an initial report from Fansided. Bellator 261 takes place on June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and is headlined by an interim heavyweight title clash between Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the event.www.chatsports.com