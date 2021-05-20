Bellator 261 Update: Daniel Weichel to Meet Keoni Diggs on June 25

There have been the alarming videos surrounding her weight cuts. She also drew the ire of women’s MMA royalty for her one and only doping violation in 2012. However, something that no one can take away from Cris “Cyborg” Justino is the resilience and relentlessness she has time and time again exhibited. The four-time featherweight titleholder is a surefire pick for the Hall of Fame. Her dominance in the cage has produced 18 knockouts in 26 fights. If Cyborg’s dominance translates and continues against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259 on Friday, the Brazilian will add another feather to her cap.