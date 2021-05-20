newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Rafael Alves admits he missed weight on purpose at UFC Vegas 19

By MMA Fighting
chatsports.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Alves missed weight by 11.5 pounds for a UFC Vegas 19 bout with Pat Sabatini in February, and the explanation is not the same he gave the media back in February. Moments after the official weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Alves told MMA Fighting he had food poisoning after eating salmon during fight week. Three months later, now scheduled to fight Damir Ismagulov in a lightweight bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27, the Brazilian has decided to open up.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Ismagulov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Brazilian#Fight#Weight#Moments#February#Personal Life#Salmon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Alex Morono earns bonus with finish of ‘Cowboy’ at UFC Vegas 26

Alex Morono, Carlston Harris and Gregor Gillespie all cashed out with $50,000 performance bonuses for their stellar work at UFC Vegas 26. Gillespie was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus for his fight with Diego Ferreira, while Morono and Harris were awarded for their finishes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Christian Aguilera, respectively.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC Vegas 26: 3 reasons to watch

UFC Vegas 26: Three reasons to watch. UFC Vegas 26 continues the train of a busy spring and summer for the UFC. The lead in to next week’s PPV, UFC 262, Saturday’s card has some important matchups throughout the card. Looking at the event in totality, these are three reasons that stand out for fans to enjoy the fight action this weekend.
UFCESPN

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: It's now or never for Marina Rodriguez against Michelle Waterson

It's a disclaimer that goes along with every single MMA event: Card is subject to change. And to be frank, Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas was hit hard by change. This card was supposed to feature the return of TJ Dillashaw, a former bantamweight champion who lost his belt to a drug suspension two years ago, in a fight against Cory Sandhagen, the fastest-rising contender in the division.
UFCmmanews.com

Michelle Waterson Issues Statement Following UFC Vegas 26 Loss

Michelle Waterson has issued a statement following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 26 main event. At UFC Vegas 26, headliners Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson gave fans watching at home a show by leaving it all out there inside the UFC APEX. For Waterson, things did not go her way, as it was Rodriguez who had her hand raised via unanimous decision, but “The Karate Hottie” is just grateful to have been in there, as her post-fight statement below articulates.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 26 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have weigh-in video, which can be seen above. In the main event, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson will have to make the...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26: Waterson vs. Rodriguez - Fights to make

Last week’s UFC fight night ended up something of a mishmash of last second matchmaking and reorganization following a bad run of injury and illness luck. What was supposed to be TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen ended up as Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson. And Diego Sanchez saw his final UFC bout end before it even started, getting tossed out on his ear just a week out from the event—resulting in Alex Morono stepping up to fight ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on a few days notice. Despite all that, however, the last few bouts of the night delivered solid entertainment.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

No, Herb Dean didn’t curse during UFC Vegas 26

Referee Herb Dean became the most talked-about topic during the Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima fight at UFC Vegas 26. After Marcos Rogerio de Lima landed a late ground-and-pound punch after the horn went off to mark the end of the round, referee Herb Dean appeared to say “HEY motherf**ker” to de Lima when stopping him from landing further damage to Maurice Greene.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC Vegas 26: Predicting the Fight of the Night

UFC Vegas 26: Predicting who will be receiving the Fight of the Night bonus Saturday night. The UFC is back in action again this weekend as this is the last event before heading out to Texas for UFC 262. UFC Vegas 24 headlines Marina Rodriguez going against Michelle Waterson. Both women are coming off a victory and look to continue to be a contender in the strawweight division. Waterson defeated Angela Hill via split decision in her last fight in September. On the flip side, Rodriguez is coming off an impressive win via KO/TKO over Amanda Ribas at UFC 257. We can expect fireworks for the main event as both will be trying to make a statement for the rest of the division.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26 Results

About two weeks ago, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson were given main event honors for Saturday’s card as MMASucka brings you UFC Vegas 26 Results throughout. Both women normally fight at strawweight, but due to the short notice of the main event, they will be fighting up a class at flyweight.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26 post-fight bonuses: Morono stops Cerrone in the first

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great night of fights at UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson. The card saw two (T)KOs, one submission, and six decisions, including one majority decision. Tonight’s card was shortened dramatically thanks to several last minute cancellations, and resulted in...
UFCRotowire

The MMA Mashup: UFC Vegas 26 Preview

This article is part of our The MMA Mashup series. In this installment of The MMA Mashup, we once again take a look at plays across five different platforms, including a couple of curious Monkey Knife Fight totals and two of the highest multipliers on the SuperDraft slate. (One final note before we begin: all betting lines were taken from the various sportsbooks offered on the RotoWire Sports Betting section).
UFCvegasodds.com

UFC: Diego Sanchez Admits to Fearing For Life in Worrying Statement

Veteran released from the UFC last month. Sanchez’s coach recently embroiled in backstage UFC altercation. Welterweight admits to being scared for his life. Fighting veteran Diego Sanchez has gone on record to reveal that, following his recent explosion from the UFC, he is now ‘fearing for his life’. Rocketing to...
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 26

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC Vegas 26? Sunday 9th May, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC Vegas 26? UFC APEX, Enterprise, Nevada (US) Where can...