Rafael Alves admits he missed weight on purpose at UFC Vegas 19

UFC Vegas 26: Predicting who will be receiving the Fight of the Night bonus Saturday night. The UFC is back in action again this weekend as this is the last event before heading out to Texas for UFC 262. UFC Vegas 24 headlines Marina Rodriguez going against Michelle Waterson. Both women are coming off a victory and look to continue to be a contender in the strawweight division. Waterson defeated Angela Hill via split decision in her last fight in September. On the flip side, Rodriguez is coming off an impressive win via KO/TKO over Amanda Ribas at UFC 257. We can expect fireworks for the main event as both will be trying to make a statement for the rest of the division.