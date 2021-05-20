Rafael Alves admits he missed weight on purpose at UFC Vegas 19
Rafael Alves missed weight by 11.5 pounds for a UFC Vegas 19 bout with Pat Sabatini in February, and the explanation is not the same he gave the media back in February. Moments after the official weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Alves told MMA Fighting he had food poisoning after eating salmon during fight week. Three months later, now scheduled to fight Damir Ismagulov in a lightweight bout at Saturday's UFC Vegas 27, the Brazilian has decided to open up.