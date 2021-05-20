Blackmon Ks 15 to lead Grandview to game 1 win over West Rusk

ROCKWALL — Behind a stellar pitching performance from sophomore Caydin Blackmon and some timely small-ball offense, the Grandview Lady Zebras grabbed a 1-0 series lead in their Class 3A Region II semifinal battle against West Rusk on Wednesday night at Rockwall Heath High School.

Blackmon struck out 15 batters with only four hits, one earned run and no walks allowed in a complete-game effort to lead Grandview to a 5-2 win over the Lady Raiders.

Both teams recorded only four base hits but the Lady Zebras were able to put the pressure on West Rusk's defense when Grandview was able to get runners on base.

Only two of Grandview's runs were earned as the Lady Zebras took advantage of three errors by the Lady Raiders.

Following a scoreless opening three innings, Grandview struck first in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-0 lead. London Cooper drew a leadoff walk and stole second base to put a runner in scoring position for Faith Goodgion, who hit an RBI single for the game's first run.

In the next inning, Grandview scored two runs thanks to some small-ball magic. After a leadoff single by Olivia Bauerschlag, Bella Jeter hit a sacrifice bunt but reached base on an error. Bauerschlag reached third base on the play and Jeter later took second on defensive indifference. Jada Hudson laid down an RBI sacrifice bunt to score Bauerschlag for a 2-0 advantage. And Morgan Holliday followed with another RBI sac bunt to score Jeter for a 3-0 lead.

West Rusk got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Amber Cothran hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to only one run at 3-2.

But the Lady Zebras quickly got those two runs back in the home half of the sixth. After a leadoff single by Cooper, she again stole second base and Goodgion laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Cooper to third. KK Moore followed with a bunt to score Cooper and Moore was safe at first on the fielder's choice. Moore later came around to score on another West Rusk error for a 5-2 lead.

With West Rusk needing a rally, Blackmon needed only 14 pitches to retire the Lady Raiders in order to finish off the complete game and game 1 victory.

Holliday and Goodgion each went 1-for-2 with one RBI to lead the Lady Zebras offensively.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall Heath as Grandview will go for its fourth consecutive series sweep.