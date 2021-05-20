Damian Sosa takes on Abel Mina for WBO NABO Super Welterweight title at Tribute to the Kings

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds on Saturday to unify three super middleweight titles in front of the largest US crowd in history to watch an indoor boxing event. Four-weight world champion Alvarez retained his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles and seized Saunders' World Boxing Organization belt when the previously undefeated Briton retired on his stool after taking a beating in the eighth round. Alvarez won by technical knockout after Saunders' corner called a halt in front of 73,126 fans at AT&T Stadium, which was also the biggest to watch an American sports event since the coronavirus pandemic. Saunders didn't budge from his stool saying he couldn't see out of his right eye which was badly swollen from Alvarez's precision blows.