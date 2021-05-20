newsbreak-logo
Damian Sosa takes on Abel Mina for WBO NABO Super Welterweight title at Tribute to the Kings

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribute to the Kings PPV undercard has added two more additional bouts, including a battle between Damian Sosa and Abel Mina for the WBO NABO Super Welterweight title. In a 10-round battle for the NABO Super Welterweight Title, Damian Sosa battles Abel Mina. In the televised opener, Kevin “Diamond Boy” Torres will fight Jorge Luis “Silencioso” Melendez in an eight-round junior welterweight fight.

