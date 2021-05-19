Rory MacDonald Takes on Gleison Tibau in PFL 5 2021 Main Event

Former UFC and Bellator welterweight star Rory MacDonald reacted after beating Curtis Millender by first-round submission at PFL 2. MacDonald hadn’t fought since October 2019, when he dropped a decision to Douglas Lima in Bellator in what was his final fight before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After taking all of 2020 off, PFL is back for its third season in 2021, and MacDonald was matched up in his first regular-season fight against Millender at PFL 2 on Thursday night. It didn’t take long for “The Red King” to land the takedown, take the back of Millender, and get back in the win column. It was a fantastic win by MacDonald and showed he’s still a talented fighter.