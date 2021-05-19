newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Rory MacDonald Takes on Gleison Tibau in PFL 5 2021 Main Event

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event of PFL 5 2021 will feature a battle between Rory MacDonald and Gleison Tibau. Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau PFL 5 2021 Main Event. On Wednesday, May 19, PFL officials announced the lineup for the second round of 2021 regular-season bouts for welterweights and light heavyweights, which goes down on June 17.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleison Tibau
Person
Curtis Millender
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Main Event#Combat#Pfl Officials#Welterweights#Light Heavyweights#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory MacDonald: 'I want to go out there and fight with no regrets' at 2021 PFL 2

It’s been 18 months since Rory MacDonald last registered an official MMA contest, and that time away has apparently proved valuable for the Canadian veteran. “I think everything worked out perfectly,” MacDonald said. “The year off, at first, seemed like a downer, but in hindsight, it’s been a blessing. It’s given me some ample time to make necessary changes in my life and in my training, and it’s benefitted me a lot, so I’m looking forward to putting that on display.”
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gleison Tibau reveals he won unsanctioned four-man tournament while filming rap music video

Former UFC lightweight Gleison Tibau revealed that he recently won an unsanctioned four-man tournament while filming a rap music video. Tibau, who fought in the UFC between 2006 and 2018, recently signed a contract to fight with the PFL as part of the promotion’s third season. He will take on Joao Zeferino on Thursday night at PFL 2. Ahead of his return to the cage, Tibau revealed that his fight record needs updating. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Tibau explained how he recently was involved in a four-man, one-night tournament in Germany that was unsanctioned. He won both of the fights, and get this, it’s all part of a rap music video.
UFCSportsnet.ca

Ex-UFC star, Bellator champ Rory MacDonald ready for PFL debut

Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC title contender, opens a new chapter in his MMA career Thursday when he makes his Professional Fighters League debut against (Curtious) Curtis Millender. It marks the first fight for the 31-year-old MacDonald, a native of Kelowna B.C., who...
Atlantic City, NJNew York Post

Rory MacDonald enters first PFL season with target on his back

PFL inked MacDonald to a contract — “definitely the best contract of my career” — which could lead to him earning the $1 million prize as the season champion. Some might look at Rory MacDonald’s most recent cage fights, all part of the 2019 Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, and think there’s some passing familiarity with the structure of his new mixed martial arts home, Professional Fighters League.
Combat SportsPosted by
Empire Sports Media

PFL 2: What to watch for

Tonight, PFL will return for the second event of 2021. Last week, the promotion made it’s return after taking 2020 off due to the global pandemic. It was an extremely eventful first night back for the Pro Fight League. The night was filled with big upsets. Former PFL champions Lance...
UFCweyburnreview.com

Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald ready for PFL debut

Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC title contender, opens a new chapter in his MMA career Thursday when he makes his Professional Fighters League debut against (Curtious) Curtis Millender. It marks the first fight for the 31-year-old MacDonald, a native of Kelowna B.C., who...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rory MacDonald reacts after beating Curtis Millender at PFL 2

Former UFC and Bellator welterweight star Rory MacDonald reacted after beating Curtis Millender by first-round submission at PFL 2. MacDonald hadn’t fought since October 2019, when he dropped a decision to Douglas Lima in Bellator in what was his final fight before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After taking all of 2020 off, PFL is back for its third season in 2021, and MacDonald was matched up in his first regular-season fight against Millender at PFL 2 on Thursday night. It didn’t take long for “The Red King” to land the takedown, take the back of Millender, and get back in the win column. It was a fantastic win by MacDonald and showed he’s still a talented fighter.
UFCmymmanews.com

PFL 2 results – MacDonald vs. Millender

On the heels of PFL 1, the 2021 season of the Professional Fighters League continues tonight with PFL 2 featuring some of the top welterweight and light heavyweight mixed martial artists in the world. PFL 2 will emanate from the PFL Regular Season Bubble at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Headlining tonight’s nine-fight card will be former UFC title contender and Bellator champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald, who is making his PFL debut against former UFC and Bellator veteran Curtis Millender. MacDonald (21-6) has shared the cage with some of the best fighters in the world including BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, Nate Diaz, Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima. He is a former UFC title contender and a one-time Bellator Welterweight Champion. Millender (18-6) meanwhile, steps in on short notice for 2019 PFL Welterweight Tournament finalist David Michaud. He has faced top-tier competition in the past including Kevin Holland, Thiago Alves, and Belal Muhammad.
Atlantic City, NJchatsports.com

PFL 3 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has PFL 3 weigh-in video for Thursday’s event at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. In the main event, Fabricio Werdum and Renan Ferreira will have to hit the heavyweight mark of 265 pounds for a non-title fight (with one-pound allowance). The PFL 3 ceremonial weigh-ins...
Arlington, TXMMA Fighting

Canelo vs. Saunders Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Canelo vs. Saunders results live for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight card at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11 p.m. ET, check out our Canelo vs. Saunders live blog for round-by-round updates. Prior to the main event, we’ll have live updates and results on all the undercard fights below.