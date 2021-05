Is your business paying enough attention to gender diversity and gender identity discrimination in the workplace? Find out how to do this and why IDAHOBIT day is important. Learn about IDAHOBIT Day: what it is, why it's important, and why gender identity discrimination is a topic your business should be well versed on. We'll also include some IDAHOBIT resources and some research. Plus, we'll share some ideas for embracing and supporting IDAHOBIT and gender diversity in your workplace.