Once again, the Jazz showed why they’re the best team in the Western Conference and also why the Spurs are struggling to hold onto the 10th place play-in spot, as they routed the Silver and Black in a game that was never close. The Spurs were in this game for about the first 8 or 9 minutes of the first quarter, but they once again fell victim to an extended offensive drought as the Jazz went on a 17-0 run that spanned the first and second quarter. The game was out of reach after that, but Popovich played a lineup of young players and rookies, and guys like Tre Jones and Luka Samanic got extended minutes and made some plays, showing that they probably should have been playing more all along.