With the rise of containers and immutable infrastructure, some of the benefits of having a large and dynamic virtual machine have been lost. There is no longer a need to have an extensive runtime that can run any Java application, as you now test and ship your application with its own environment, from the JVM down to the OS. You also tend to know exactly which parts of the runtime you will be using for your application; why would we want to include (or even want to think about) the Java Swing libraries when we are running a server side application?