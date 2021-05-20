Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS

In this article we are going to cover the 10 best torrent clients you can find for Linux. In order to download something via BitTorrent, you need to have a Torrent client installed on your system. Torrents are great for downloading large files because they split files into smaller chunks which can be downloaded from multiple peers in the torrent "swarm". BitTorrent is normally associated with video files like movies or TV episodes, it's also common for Linux developers to offer a torrent download of their distribution.