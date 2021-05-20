newsbreak-logo
Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS

By Marius Nestor
(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This new Linux kernel live patch security update comes hot on the heels of the latest Linux kernel security updates released by Canonical last week for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases. It's available for users of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating systems who use the Canonical Livepatch Service for rebootless kernel updates and fixes a single security vulnerability. The security vulnerability (CVE-2021-3492) was discovered by Vincent Dehors in Linux kernel's Shiftfs out-of-tree stacking file system, which is included in the Ubuntu Linux kernel by default. This could have allowed a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion) or gain root privileges by executing arbitrary code.

