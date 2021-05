Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 episode "The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards." Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 5 was going at a good pace, but as has become a tradition at this point, the competition came to a grinding halt for the always polarizing sing-a-long episode. With that said, this year's episode was more helpful than years past. In addition to some cool behind-the-scenes footage of revealed competitors, we also got the first meaningful clue on who Cluedle-Doo may be.