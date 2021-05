The Chicago White Sox played a very tough series against the Cincinnati Reds. They only played two games and each one was wildly different. The first of the two was sort of an easy win as they scored nine runs. They were unable, however, to score a single run in an extra-inning game number two. The key to the series was their pitching. They went 1-1 in the two games but the pitching was straight-up dominant in both matches.