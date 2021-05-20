Oregon State Men’s Golf is Heading to the NCAA National Championship
For the first time in eleven years, the Oregon State’s Men’s Golf Team is heading to the NCAA National Championship. The Beavers had their best-ever finish in the NCAA Regional, which took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico over the past three days, finishing in a tie for second place. Oregon State was the number seven seed in the regional tournament. Their best previous finish at a regional was fourth place in 2010.www.orangemedianetwork.com