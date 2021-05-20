James Gunn Teases Big Harley Quinn Action Scene In ‘The Suicide Squad’

We've all been there, am I right? At some point, we've all been "at that place" where we're working so long and so hard that stuff that we used to cringe at or be shocked by suddenly becomes fall-on-your-ass funny. Like if we pull an all-nighter writing, you can be damn sure that we could spend the next day laughing our asses off to stupid people setting themselves on fire attempting stupid stunts (flaming shots, jumping over bonfires, etc.). We're thinking that might just be the point where HBO Max's Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn has gotten to based on one of his last on-set tweets. His tweet starts normal enough, revealing how they exploded a building that had a dummy in the doorway when it went off- and how producer "Simon" thought they had actually killed someone. Even the "I'm not kidding" at the end leaves some room for concern for any potential therapy said dummy incident may require. But it was the "crying laughing" emoji at the end that truly set the tone.