James Gunn Teases Big Harley Quinn Action Scene In ‘The Suicide Squad’
James Gunn shared that a scene in The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is the biggest he’s ever done in his career. The Suicide Squad will be the third time we see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and it might be her most anticipated. Not only is Robbie sporting an already fan-favorite look, but James Gunn is also getting a chance to write the character and recently teased a massive action scene with her while talking to AP:todaynewspost.com