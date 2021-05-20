newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Records 34,031 Covid Cases

By Rahul Sharma
todaynewspost.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases and 594 deaths in a day. At 17.15 per cent, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours remained high but way lower than the April levels. As many as 51, 457 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery...

todaynewspost.com
