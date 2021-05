Buckhannon, W.Va. – Today, members of the Board of Trustees and Faculty and Staff of West Virginia Wesleyan College, along with friends and family of the graduates, celebrated the Class of 2021 at its 130th Commencement exercises in an outdoor ceremony at Cebe Ross Field. Nearly 200 students, which includes Summer 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 graduates, participated in the ceremony, which featured a keynote address, entitled ‘Stand in Your Authentic Voice,’ from Dr. Patrice Harris, the first Black woman to serve as president of the American Medical Association and a West Virginia native. In addition, Captain William S. “Bill” Norman ‘60 (Ret.), one of the first Black students to racially integrate the residence halls at WVWC, received a Doctor of Humane Letters as an honorary degree recipient. Watch the 2021 commencement exercises online here.