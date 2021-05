Facing a tax increase and the toll of the pandemic on his business, Stefano Lombardo, owner of Stefano’s Restaurant on Linden Street in Bethlehem, had some tough decisions to make. “COVID is crippling our industry,” Lombardo said, which is why he plans to sell the nearly 3-acre property at 2958-2970 Linden St. to be redeveloped into a 61-unit apartment complex in the rear with a separate, ...