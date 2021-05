Somehow they remain in the race. Liverpool are not playing like a Champions League team but, with two weeks to go, the possibility of pilfering a top four spot is still there. Having seen Leicester and Tottenham lose, Liverpool had no other option but to beat Southampton if they wanted to continue in this squabble and that is what they did, as Sadio Mane’s first half strike against his old club then a super injury time finish from Thiago Alcantara proved enough.