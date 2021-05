CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Those of us at theOBR don't tend to feed into the mass media stories manufactured around the Browns - and especially not ones that are centered on drama in other franchises. Since that river has already been crossed and stories are floating around, we felt the need to get our thoughts out there. We have dealt with more of this sort of nonsense in the past decade than any franchise should see in a century. The Browns have produced the type of drama that movies are made out of, but the Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry regime have brought about an end to the nonsense and that product has brought winning with it.