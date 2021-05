The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District governing board approved the immediate implementation of a comprehensive agricultural outreach program during the governing board meeting held on March 21 in Fresno. The action drew the immediate ire of Farm Bureaus throughout the valley. Even though air quality in the basin has been classified as “serious” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for r less (PM-10) since 1993, until now, no control measures have been adopted by the District to reduce PM-10 emissions from agricultural operations. Activities, such as planting, tilling, crop harvesting, leveling land, and raising livestock, contribute to the Valley’s PM-10 problem and have not been addressed as sources of pollution. The goal of this outreach program is to develop effective, practical, cost-efficient control strategies to reduce pollution, specifically PM-10.