Well, this is one way to send someone a message before the playoffs. While playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on his Twitch channel, Anthony Davis popped someone in the head wearing a Steph Curry jersey, sending him to his temporary death over a Los Santos highway before inevitably respawning a mere seconds later. Having played many hours of GTA 5 over the last eight goddamn years! (we’ll get to that in a second), it was made clear that the Curry jersey-wearer was either outnumbered, or a staged prop for the virtual execution. Regardless, it wasn’t accidental, and if you’re familiar with GTA Online, this is as standard as napping on Thanksgiving, it just so happens that Davis himself, Curry, (and Lamar Jackson, apparently) jerseys were involved.