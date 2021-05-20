Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/20/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

We get nine games tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Chicago Blackhawks are looking like a top team to stack on DraftKings as they take on the Dallas Stars. From a betting standpoint, the Jets are the heaviest favorite to win tonight as they take on the Canucks. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Dominik Kubalik is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Monday, May 10.