In their penultimate game of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers head out on their final road trip to take on the Indiana Pacers. This is a must-win game for the Lakers if they want to avoid the play-in tournament, which is still possible. If they win their final two games against the Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers lose their final game against the Denver Nuggets then L.A. could jump up to sixth in the West.