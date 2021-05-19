Harvesting light like nature does

Inspired by the formation of hierarchically structured natural biominerals (e.g., bone and tooth), various sequence-defined polymers have been synthesized and exploited for design and synthesis of functional hybrid materials. Here, we synthesized a series of organic-inorganic hybrid peptoids by using polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) nanoclusters as side chains at a variety of backbone locations. We further demonstrated the use of these hybrid peptoids as sequence-defined building blocks to assemble a new class of programmable two-dimensional (2D) nanocrystals. They are highly stable and exhibit an enhanced mechanical property and electron scattering due to the incorporated POSS nanoclusters. By varying peptoid side-chain chemistry, we further demonstrated the precise displacement of a large variety of function groups within these 2D nanocrystals and developed a highly efficient aqueous light-harvesting system for live cell imaging. Because these 2D nanocrystals are biocompatible and highly programmable, we expect that they offer unique opportunities for applications.