Harvesting light like nature does

Glass can be constructed from a myriad of different chemical compositions. These different combinations of chemical components impact the chemical, electrical, mechanical, optical, and thermal properties of the final glass product. Elemental analysis can uncover these chemical compositions, which is useful to a wide range of scientific applications, including helping glass manufacturers establish better methods of conducting quality control, benchmarking, diagnosing production, and material verification. The elemental analysis of glass is also heavily relied upon in research. It is allowing scientists to develop new forensic techniques to enable glass left at crime scenes to act as pieces of key evidence, while it is also furthering our knowledge on the environmental impact of glass production. Here, we discuss the elemental analysis of glass within these research applications.