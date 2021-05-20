The Art of Self-Learning
Smarter and better ways to master anything quickly. Have you ever seen someone’s work and thought, “Hey, I’m sure that I can do that too”? Thanks to social media, whenever I saw someone’s work with great results, I always believe that I can do the same as long as I put in enough time and effort. However, most of the time, we don’t know the exact time and effort required to master a skill to produce great results, and it’s safe to assume that it’s going to take a lot of time, like seriously, a lot of time.tanhanwei.com