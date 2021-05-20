The Art of Self-Learning

Sometimes you need to go one step ahead than just appreciating timeless watches. The easiest way of immersing yourself in the world of fine watchmaking is by grabbing the opportunity presented by Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre. The celebrated watchmaker has launched a series of “Discovery Workshops”. This master class by the luxury watches Maison will be held in Le Sentier Switzerland where visitors can get a closer look at all that goes into the art of fine watchmaking. One can learn everything from how watch movements function while also exploring the technical and creative skills necessary for Haute Horlogerie. These will alternate between theory and practice and are open to connoisseurs and novices alike. The first session of Discovery Workshops is “The Sound Maker”, a three-hour class during which a Jaeger-LeCoultre technical expert will educate participants on how time can be expressed through sound, what makes a minute repeater chime, and the difference between a repeater and a Grande Sonnerie.