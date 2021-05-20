An Issue with UFOs and Aliens

With the upcoming release of A Quiet Place II, we take a look at the ten best alien invasion films released so far. The premise of an alien invasion film is quite simple. Aliens invade Earth, or are attempting to do so and the protagonists of the film are either trying to stop them or just survive. Generally these aliens will have vastly superior technology and so our Earthly weapons stand no chance. Sometimes these aliens will invade in secret, disguising their intentions in plain sight in order to take over our planet without conflict. Other times, the films are heavy in destruction because the aliens are a bit trigger happy and we’re standing in the way of the precious natural resources they want to extract out of our planet.