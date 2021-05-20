newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

An Issue with UFOs and Aliens

danielgoldman.us
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’ve been a number of reports in recent days about government admissions of UFOs or as they often call them UAPs (Unidentified Alien Phenomena). Even Obama chimed in on the issue. UFOs often stir up comments on aliens visiting the Earth and governments covering it up. First, let me say...

blog.danielgoldman.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Ufos#Earth#Alien Conspiracy Theories#Alien Invasions#Intelligent Alien Life#Planet#Universe#Science Fiction#Space Anthropologists#Physics#Secret#Accidental Contact#Ftl Space Travel#Disorder#Intelligent Life#Ftl Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePolygon

The pitfalls of inventing an alien civilization

Ask a science fiction fan to list their favorite characters, and it’s a safe bet that some of those faves won’t be human. The Doctor from Doctor Who; Spock from Star Trek; the Crystal Gems in Steven Universe; Valkyrie, Gamora, and Nebula from the Marvel Cinematic Universe … our most beloved characters often come from other worlds, even if they’re recognizably played by human actors.
Escapist Magazine

Aliens: Infiltrator Review: Science Horror Executed Brilliantly

“He dreams of storms and flames, the heat of a thousand suns turning everything into molten nightmare. He screams, but the roar of the superheated beast drowns out his cries. His mother, his father, everything he ever knew consumed by something so hungry it cannot be stopped. Even as far away as he is, the heat blisters his face and burns away the hairs on his head. His tears prism his vision until his small universe is a kaleidoscope of fire.” Aliens: Infiltrator isn’t another bug hunt — that’s for sure.
Moviescinelinx.com

The 10 Best Alien Invasion Movies

With the upcoming release of A Quiet Place II, we take a look at the ten best alien invasion films released so far. The premise of an alien invasion film is quite simple. Aliens invade Earth, or are attempting to do so and the protagonists of the film are either trying to stop them or just survive. Generally these aliens will have vastly superior technology and so our Earthly weapons stand no chance. Sometimes these aliens will invade in secret, disguising their intentions in plain sight in order to take over our planet without conflict. Other times, the films are heavy in destruction because the aliens are a bit trigger happy and we’re standing in the way of the precious natural resources they want to extract out of our planet.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Is there anything beyond the universe?

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of Ask a Spaceman and Space Radio, and author of How to Die in Space. It's one of the most compelling questions you could possibly ask, one that humanity has been asking since basically the beginning of time: What's beyond the known limits? What's past the edge of our maps? The ultimate version of this question is, what lies outside the boundary of the universe? The answer is … well, it's complicated.
ScienceSmithonian

Scientists Find Plutonium Made in Outer Space on Ocean Floor

Scientists studying a hunk of Earth’s crust gathered from deep in the Pacific Ocean have discovered traces of rare forms of plutonium and iron whose chemical makeup suggests they were forged in powerful collisions or explosions in outer space before falling to Earth, reports Nell Greenfieldboyce for NPR. For many...
AstronomyGizmodo

Sun-Orbiting Spacecraft Takes Fascinating Images of a Coronal Mass Ejection

Coronal mass ejections are regular space weather events involving huge, fast-moving expulsions of plasma from the Sun’s surface. They’re routinely observed by a bevy of telescopes, and recently, Solar Orbiter has imaged its first stellar burps. Solar Orbiter is a collaborative mission between the European Space Agency and NASA. It...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Stephen Hawking’s Great Question –“Why Isn’t the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?”

“If the argument about the time scale for the appearance of life on Earth is correct”, Stephen Hawking observed, echoing Enrico Fermi’s infamous question–Where is Everybody– “there ought to be many other stars, whose planets have life on them. Some of these stellar systems could have formed 5 billion years before the Earth. So why is the galaxy not crawling with self-designing mechanical or biological life forms?”
AstronomyThe Next Web

Why NASA is building a gigantic telescope on the far side of the Moon

Following the Big Bang, our budding Universe slowly cooled, and the first atoms took shape. Gravity gradually pulled on clumps of hydrogen and helium gas, forming the earliest stars. This era, lasting a few hundred million years prior to the large-scale formation of stars, is called the cosmic dark ages.
AstronomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Here Is Why Scientists Think There Is Life on Other Planets

From the time people were first aware of the vastness of the universe, we’ve asked ourselves this question: Are we alone? We’ve walked on the moon, landed spacecraft on Mars, and sent satellites to the farthest planets in our solar system, which is about 5 billion years old. In recent years, astronomers have discovered many […]
AstronomyThe Next Web

Why we need to colonize Mars as soon as possible

Exploring other worlds and moving humans onto the Moon and Mars may seem foolish in light of the significant challenges we face as a species. On the surface, it might seem superfluous to bring humans to the Moon and start living on Mars, while hunger, disease, and poverty affect billions of people worldwide.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Best alien creatures in Mass Effect that can be pets

Mass Effect is full of lovable alien creatures... and some not so much. In honor of Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming out, I've rounded up some of the best alien creatures that would be pets. Best, of course, is a subjective term, because as you'll see on this list, I definitely don't recommend some of these as pets. But that doesn't mean they aren't cool and wouldn't be the perfect pet for someone out there in the galaxy. (Except maybe the Thresher Maw. Good luck with that one).
Public Healthjohnperkins.org

Viruses, Vaccines and Aliens: A Screenplay

Our protagonist is found sitting in the outdoor patio of a restaurant near his home, enjoying a beer. It has been more than a month since his second COVID vaccination. He feels liberated. The sun is out. Spring has arrived in the Great Northwest— at least for a day or two.
Astronomywatchers.news

Newly-discovered asteroid 2021 JU6 flew past Earth at 0.17 LD

A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2021 JU6 flew past Earth at a distance of 0.17 LD / 0.00044 AU (65 820 km / 40 900 miles) from the center of our planet at 15:01 UTC on May 14, 2021. 2021 JU6 was first observed at Palomar Mountain -- ZTF, California on...
Earth SciencePhys.org

Scientists probe mysterious melting of Earth's crust in western North America

A group of University of Wyoming professors and students has identified an unusual belt of igneous rocks that stretches for over 2,000 miles from British Columbia, Canada, to Sonora, Mexico. The rock belt runs through Idaho, Montana, Nevada, southeast California and Arizona."Geoscientists usually associate long belts of igneous rocks with...
Astronomytecheblog.com

German Scientist Wernher von Braun Predicted in 1952 That a Person Named “Elon” Would Colonize Mars

Project Mars: A Technical Tale by Dr. Wernher von Braun may have predicted the future, or at least the part about who may eventually help colonize Mars. That’s right, in one passage of this book von Braun states that “a Martian government was created led by ten men, whose leader was elected by universal suffrage for five years under the name or title of Elon.” Read more for two videos and additional information.