newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Artist Garland Farwell, World Traveler, Made a Stop in Alabama. He Never Left.

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was raised in Los Angeles, California, studied in the Northeastern U.S., and traveled the world. But when artist Garland Farwell came to the South, he knew he was home. “The minute I rolled into [York, Alabama], … I didn’t have any expectations and didn’t even know where I was going,” he said. “But the second I entered town, I knew this is where I wanted to stay, and I knew it was what I needed without even knowing it.”

www.birminghamtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Traveler#Street Art#Comic Art#American Art#Providence College#The Birmingham Times He#Mcac#South17 Org#Lapd#The Athenian School#Risd#African American#Jim Henson Foundation#Sheriff S Department#Civil Rights Movement#New York Foundation#Coleman Center#Birmingham Times#Artist Garland Farwell#Material Farwell
Related
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StateMiddletown Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Birmingham, ALUSA Today

'Luckiest man alive': What's it like to be trapped in a car crushed by a falling tree?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Will insurance cover this?. Those are the questions Henri Cheramie found himself asking the first responders who came to his aid on May 4. It must have been an odd sight to anyone, a man half standing, half sitting with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof of his 1990 two-door Honda Civic and the rest of the car around his waist pinned there by the limbs of an oak tree, felled by severe storms passing across the state that day.
Alabama Statebeckersspine.com

Alabama hospital installs radiation-free spine imaging tool

Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center reportedly is the first hospital in the state to implement the Flash navigation system for spine and cranial procedures, CBS affiliate WIAT reported May 14. Designed by 7D Surgical, Flash uses visible light to create a 3D image for spine surgical navigation, eliminating patient...
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Vestavia Hills, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Former CEO tells tales of flying heroes

Dave Wood has seen a lot of heroes in his day. Wood, retired CEO of Wood Fruitticher, a Birmingham-based business that is one of the largest food service providers in the Southeast, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on May 11 about his work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which transports post 9/11 veterans to various appointments, family reunions and more across the country to show their respect and appreciation for their service.
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

Alabama Police Kill Man Who Shot and Wounded 4 Officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama’s largest city shot and killed a man who wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it happened Sunday. The man was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument about a dog earlier in the day. Mauldin says two officers were shot and two were grazed by bullets. He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Birmingham, ALWrcbtv.com

Authorities ID man killed as 4 Birmingham officers wounded

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in a confrontation that left four Birmingham police officers wounded. The Jefferson County coroner’s office said Brian Timothy Dunne, 39, of Birmingham was killed on Sunday, news outlets reported. The four officers who were hurt are all recovering at home.
Alabama StateNY Daily News

Alabama family court judge accused of stalking, harassment

An Alabama family court judge is accused of cyber stalking and harassing people who complained about her behavior. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton, who oversees domestic relations, used Facebook to send multiple harassing messages, according to a complaint filed on behalf of a litigant who appeared in her courtroom by the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...