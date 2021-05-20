Artist Garland Farwell, World Traveler, Made a Stop in Alabama. He Never Left.
He was raised in Los Angeles, California, studied in the Northeastern U.S., and traveled the world. But when artist Garland Farwell came to the South, he knew he was home. "The minute I rolled into [York, Alabama], … I didn't have any expectations and didn't even know where I was going," he said. "But the second I entered town, I knew this is where I wanted to stay, and I knew it was what I needed without even knowing it."