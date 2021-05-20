Scott Stinson: Masai Ujiri finally speaks on his Raptors future, and it doesn't sound certain
For fans of reading between the lines, Masai Ujiri’s season-ending press conference was a target-rich environment. From the opening question, the Toronto Raptors president explained that the only real news was that there was no news: He has not decided on his future with the organization, as his current contract reaches its end. The long-awaited talks with ownership, teased as “upcoming” for essentially two years now, have still not begun.www.mitchelladvocate.com