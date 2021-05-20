newsbreak-logo
Scott Stinson: Masai Ujiri finally speaks on his Raptors future, and it doesn't sound certain

By Scott Stinson
mitchelladvocate.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of reading between the lines, Masai Ujiri’s season-ending press conference was a target-rich environment. From the opening question, the Toronto Raptors president explained that the only real news was that there was no news: He has not decided on his future with the organization, as his current contract reaches its end. The long-awaited talks with ownership, teased as “upcoming” for essentially two years now, have still not begun.

