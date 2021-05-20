newsbreak-logo
A celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

By Arlene Q.M. Collins
Napa Valley Register
 6 hours ago

We Filipinos have a reason to celebrate. A celebration of one, as a people of faith, is a celebration for all. The Holy Family Catholic Church, through the leadership of pastor Rev. Fr. Frederick Kutubebi, commemorates the five centuries since the first heard and received Christian message in the Philippines. The event will be held on May 23 at 1 p.m., 200 Antonina Avenue, American Canyon. After the church service, guests will be entertained with folk dancing rendered by parishioners.

