The Atlanta Hawks have already locked up a chance to play in the NBA's new Play-In game, at the very least, but they will be looking to secure a top-6 seed here in their last four games. When the playoffs do roll around, this team will be looking for its X-Factor. We all know how important guys like Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela are to this team, but Jon Chuckery points to Bogdan Bogdanovic as the team's wild card.